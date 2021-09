(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday in a tweet shared three different views of Namal University, showing the beautiful cricket ground, the Salt Range's rock structure and Namal lake.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "InshaAllah Namal University will have the best environment for intellectual pursuits."