PM twice pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation after arrival in Madina Munawara twice visited the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and paid his respects.

The prime minister also offered Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH) and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

The delegation including Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ahsan Iqbal, Maulana Asad, Mohsin Dawar, Shahzain Bugti and others also offered Nawafil along with the prime minister.