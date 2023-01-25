PM, UAE president discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, and discussed the ways and means to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting took place as the UAE president arrived here on a visit to Pakistan, which the prime minister said, was his second home.

Earlier on his arrival at Chandna Airport, the prime minister along with other government functionaries received the UAE president.

"Extremely delighted to receive my brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on his arrival in Pakistan, which is his second home. Building on our last meeting, we discussed ways; means to further strengthen our brotherly relations," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter handle.