UrduPoint.com

PM, UAE Vice President Discuss Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 09:12 PM

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai and discussed matters of mutual respect

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai and discussed matters of mutual respect.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the prime minister to Dubai and expressed his best wishes for progress and development of Pakistan under his leadership.

The prime minister thanked the UAE leader for warmly welcoming him and his delegation. He underscored the importance of Pakistan-UAE relationship and expressed that Pakistan viewed the UAE as a trusted political and economic partner.

He also emphasized the exploring of further avenues to deepen the Pakistan-UAE relationship in all fields.

Both the leaders discussed ways to enhance existing bilateral relations at all levels to benefit both nations.

They stressed the importance of intensifying and strengthening communication between the private sector of the two countries in order to discuss trade and investment opportunities and turn the same into tangible partnerships.

Sheikh Mohammed lauded the dedication and hard work of the Pakistani community which significantly contributed towards the development of the UAE.

PM Shehbaz Sharif praised the historical ties between Pakistan and the UAE, and reaffirmed his government's commitment to work closely with the leadership of the UAE to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohammed to visit Pakistan at mutually convenient dates, which the latter accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister UAE Dubai Visit Rashid Progress Same United Arab Emirates All Government Best

Recent Stories

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

13 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

13 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

1 minute ago
 Stocks mostly rise as US inflation falls

Stocks mostly rise as US inflation falls

1 minute ago
 US Offers $10Mln Reward for Info on 2019 Kenya Att ..

US Offers $10Mln Reward for Info on 2019 Kenya Attack Perpetrators - State Dept.

12 minutes ago
 Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Ze ..

Erdogan Expects to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy Later This Week - Offi ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.