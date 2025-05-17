Open Menu

PM, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2025 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy MP, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday at the Prime Minister’s House and discussed matters of bilateral and regional interest.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s firm commitment to upholding the ceasefire understanding, the Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan had exercised great patience and restraint in the face of India’s baseless accusations and unprovoked aggression. He reiterated that in exercise of the right to self-defence, Pakistan’s response was measured, proportionate and targeted.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire for peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The Prime Minister conveyed his warm greetings to His Majesty King Charles III, as well as to Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He expressed his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-U.K. ties and reiterated his desire to enhance bilateral cooperation across all spheres.

The U.K. Foreign Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on the ceasefire understanding and said the U.K. would continue to play a constructive role for promotion of peace and stability in the region.

