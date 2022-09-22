UrduPoint.com

PM, UN Secretary General Discuss Diverse Matters

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 11:50 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday here held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views on diverse matters.

The meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

