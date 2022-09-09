PM, UN Secretary General discuss flood situation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met here Friday and discussed the situation in the wake of massive floods in Pakistan.

The two sides focused on joint efforts to carry out relief, rescue and rehabilitation at international level to mitigate the sufferings of the flood-affected people.

The UN Secretary-General, who has also launched a global appeal to raise $160 million as flood assistance for Pakistan, arrived in Islamabad early this morning to highlight the catastrophe at international level.

Guterres in a tweet said; "I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here." Earlier, the prime minister welcomed the UN Secretary-General as he arrived at the PM House along with his delegation. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officials were present. The Secretary-General is also scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas.