PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have left for Sukkur to review the ongoing rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas and losses caused by the calamity.

The Sindh Chief Minister will brief them about the flood situation at Sukkur airport.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary General will meet with the flood victims at Usta Mohammad tehsil of Jafferabad in Balochistan.

Later, the Prime Minister and the UN Secretary will visit Larkana and meet with the flood victims.

Both the leaders will also take an aerial view of the flood affected areas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had emphasized on continued international assistance for flood victims.

Talking to Administrator of United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power who called on him in Islamabad today, he stressed that owing to the sheer magnitude and intensity of the crisis, Pakistan is unable to meet the short-term or long-term challenges on its own.

He emphasized that continued international support, solidarity, and assistance would be required and sought U.S support in mobilizing the international community.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan intends to pursue reconstruction in a climate resilient manner. To achieve this end, Pakistan needs international expertise, technical assistance, funding and predictable climate financing.

He said that climate change is the common challenge of humanity, highlighting the need for collective effort in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif apprised her of the scale of destruction Pakistan has suffered.

The Prime Minister thanked Samantha Power for the humanitarian relief assistance extended by the U.S. in the wake of floods. He said that that her visit at this time, when Pakistan is battling the immediate effects devastation by super floods was an expression of U.S government's solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

USAID Administrator, Samantha Power expressed her condolences for those who have lost loved ones in the flood victims.

She informed the Prime Minister that the USAID has enhanced the financial assistance by another 20 million Dollars, thus taking it to a total of 51 million dollars. Samantha Power vowed that the U.S. Administration remain engaged and continue to support Pakistan in these difficult circumstances.

The Prime Minister thanked the US government for increase in funds for the flood victims. He further said that after the rescue and relief phase is over, the reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure presents a daunting challenge, for which Pakistan looks forward to international aid mobilization.