PM Underlines Need To Enhance Trade, Investment Between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, while noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, emphasized the need to enhance trade and investment, besides focusing on regional connectivity and security

The prime minister received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin for a courtesy call at the Prime Minister House, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister conveyed his greetings to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed his desire to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

He said he was looking forward to his meeting with President Tokayev during his upcoming visit to Astana for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting on July 3-4.

The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the greetings of President Tokayev and briefed the prime minister on various activities and initiatives currently in progress to expand relations between the two countries.

