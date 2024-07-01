PM Underlines Need To Enhance Trade, Investment Between Pakistan, Kazakhstan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, while noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, emphasized the need to enhance trade and investment, besides focusing on regional connectivity and security
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, while noting the positive trajectory of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, emphasized the need to enhance trade and investment, besides focusing on regional connectivity and security.
The prime minister received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin for a courtesy call at the Prime Minister House, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister conveyed his greetings to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and expressed his desire to strengthen the excellent bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.
He said he was looking forward to his meeting with President Tokayev during his upcoming visit to Astana for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting on July 3-4.
The Kazakh ambassador conveyed the greetings of President Tokayev and briefed the prime minister on various activities and initiatives currently in progress to expand relations between the two countries.
Recent Stories
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..
Police arrest gutka seller
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition
Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bu ..
Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric
District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains ..
PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha
Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects
UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate rele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues instructions to speed ..10 minutes ago
-
Police arrest gutka seller9 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence9 minutes ago
-
IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk9 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition5 minutes ago
-
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bugti5 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric5 minutes ago
-
District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains, flooding5 minutes ago
-
PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha5 minutes ago
-
Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects5 minutes ago
-
UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate release54 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday5 minutes ago