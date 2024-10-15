PM underlines need to increase Pak-Turkmen high-level exchanges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasized upon the need to increase high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He stressed the importance of both sides continuing to work closely to realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of trade, energy and connectivity.

On the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting, being held from 15-16 October in Islamabad, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov called on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Welcoming Turkmenistan’s participation in the SCO CHG Meeting as a ‘Special Guest’, the prime minister reaffirmed the significance of Pakistan’s longstanding, historic and brotherly ties with Turkmenistan.

He also conveyed his best wishes and warm regards to the Turkmen leadership.

Meredov congratulated Pakistan for successful organization of the SCO CHG Meeting and conveyed best wishes of the Turkmen leadership to the prime minister.

He reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to building stronger and closer Pakistan-Turkmenistan ties.

Separately, the prime minister posted on X, “Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers & Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the 23rd SCO CHG in Islamabad today. Conveyed my best wishes to the Turkmen leadership. Pakistan looks forward to working with Turkmenistan to build stronger bilateral ties and enhance regional cooperation particularly in trade, energy, and connectivity.”