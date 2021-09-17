UrduPoint.com

PM Underscores Fast-tracking Trade Between Pakistan And Uzbekistan

PM underscores fast-tracking trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO summit in Dushanbe has stressed the need for operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement and increasing collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underscored the significance of enhancing structured political ties and fast-tracking trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Talking to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of SCO summit in Dushanbe, he also stressed the need for operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement and increasing collaboration in the fields of education, culture and tourism.

The wide-ranging talks covered bilateral cooperation with a special focus on trade and economic relations and regional connectivity.

Stressing the importance of multi-modal connectivity, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the visionary Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible support for its early realization.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, he highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in support of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Imran Khan also stressed the importance of the international community’s positive engagement with Afghanistan to address the urgent humanitarian needs and stabilize the economic situation.

