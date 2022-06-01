PM underscores importance of increasing bilateral trade between Pakistan, Turkey

(@Abdulla99267510)

ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume to 5 billion Dollars with Turkey over the next three years.

Talking to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu, who called on him in Ankara on Wednesday, he also underlined the resolve to fully facilitate Turkish companies in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister invited them to invest in diverse sectors including food processing, agriculture, automotives, IT, hydel, solar and wind energy.

Shehbaz Sharif deeply lauded the personal contribution of the Turkish Foreign Minister in advancing bilateral relations and for playing an important role in strengthening existing institutional mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries.

He thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for his country's principled policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

On Afghanistan, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of addressing the dire humanitarian situation, release of Afghan assets to help stabilize the economy, and continued efforts for sustainable peace and stability in the country.