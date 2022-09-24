UrduPoint.com

PM UNGA Address Historic, Wide-ranging: Experts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 07:33 PM

The political and diplomatic experts here Saturday lauded Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his historic, inclusive and wide-ranging address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and termed it as per the wishes, aspirations of the entire nation and Kashmiris

Besides international and regional issues, they said the Prime Minister deserved full credit and appreciation for boldly highlighting the longstanding issue of Kashmir and Afghanistan situation in an effective manner.

Former Ambassador, Manzoorul Haq told APP that the address of the Prime Minister was comprehensive and wide-ranging covering all the important issues including Kashmir, Afghanistan, climate change, Islamophobia and floods devastations in Pakistan.

He said that lasting peace in South Asia could not be established unless resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said that the illegal and unilateral actions of the fascist Modi government of August 5, 2019 to change the internationally recognized "disputed" status of Jammu and Kashmir and to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory further undermined the prospects of peace and inflamed regional tensions.

The ambassador said India had broken all records of human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir where its innocent people were made hostage at gun point by over 900,000 troops.

He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan had won the hearts and minds of people of Kashmirs for highlighting the Kashmir issue effectively at the world highest diplomatic forum.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Member Provincial Assembly said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has effectively highlighted the devastations of floods in Pakistan and its negative impact on people's lives, agriculture, livestock, economy and others sectors.

He said over 33 million people were affected from floods with over 1,500 deaths including demise of over 400 children in Pakistan.

Wali said that over 13,000 kms of metaled roads damaged and 370 bridges were swept away.

About one million houses were destroyed and another million damaged while more than a million farm animals have been killed besides four million acres of crops destroyed, he said.

Dr Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator Wildlife Department praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for highlighting floods, climate change and global warming issues effectively in UNGA.

He said Pakistan accounts for less than one percent of total global emissions and the developed countries need to come forward and help over 33 million flood victims in this hour of need after nearly 1/3 of Pakistan was drowned in the unprecedented floods water.

He said Pakistan's economy and people were paying the dual cost of climate injustice and high global warming leading to devastating floods that required the world leaders to take immediate remedial actions.

