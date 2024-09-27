PM UNGA address reflects sentiments of Pakistanis, Kashmiris, Palestinians: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Experts on Friday termed the historic address of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) inclusive, wide-ranging and true expression of the sentiments of Pakistani nation for the oppressed Kasmiris and Palestinians.

Talking to APP, Manzoorul Haq, former ambassador, welcomed the address of the prime minister for boldly highlighting the issues of regional and global significance including Israel's war crimes at Gaza Palestine and human rights abuses at Indian held Kashmir.

He said the world was facing most daunting challenges to the world order such as Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, a dangerous conflict in Ukraine, destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia, rising geo-political tensions, resurging terrorism, galloping poverty, stifling debt and a mounting impact of climate change. He said great responsibilities rest on UN to take a lead role in addressing these challenges for world peace and prosperity.

"The UN has not lived up to expectations of oppressed Kashmiris for which it came into existence as the endless sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris continued in the IIOJK that turned it into the world's largest jail.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif again reminded the world body and its member countries about its commitment and promises in resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute that may put the region's peace into jeopardy if not resolved soon, he said.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC Gillani Group) said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts and minds of all Kashmiris for highlighting the Kashmir dispute in its true perspective at the world highest diplomatic forums today.

He said Indian occupational forces’ war crimes, state terrorism and human rights abuses had made life a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris.

APHC leader said India had imposed military siege on some 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJK where over 900,000 Indian forces were deployed with no regards for human rights and Geneva Convention.

Since 1989, he said more than 162,000 Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture by Indian forces, adding over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces while more than 7,200 people murdered in custody of Indian army.

Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department welcomed the prime minister's landmark address at UNGA for highlighting all key issues faced by Pakistan and Muslim Ummah effectively.

He said that Pakistan was a declared nuclear power with strong professional army having all abilities to give befitting response to Indian aggression.

Prime Minister has boldly highlighted the issue of terrorism, its negative impact on economy and Pakistan's sacrfices in war against terrorism.

He said that premier has rightly called on India to reverse the unilateral and illegal measures, it has taken since 5 August 2019, and enter into a meaningful dialogue “for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

Adnan Sarwar said Pakistan had suffered huge economical and environmental losses due to climate-change induced weather patterns as evident of the 2010 and 2022 devastated floods.

Despite zero contribution in carbons emissions, Pakistan has been exposed to climate change’s vulnerability and great responsibility rest on economic and industrial powers and UNO to help Pakistan in combating this monster challenge.

He said the Premier has rightly underlined the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture.

The experts praised Pakistan’s commitment, as an incoming member of the UN Security Council for the year 2025-26, to work with all UN Member States to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace, and promote global prosperity.

Pakistan Muslim League-N KP Information Secretary, Ikhtair Wali Khan, former environment minister Wajid Ali Khan, Nazim Bahadar Khan, retired civil servant Misal Khan and others highly praised the address of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and termed it historic and was as per reflections of aspirations of 141 million people and Kashmiris.

They said PM Sharif had won hearts and minds of Kashmiris brothers and sisters for highlighting India’s atrocities at the held Kashmir. They said that situation has changed now and India could not subjugate Kashmiris anymore through force. They said the day was nearer when oppressed Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke.