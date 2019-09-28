UrduPoint.com
PM Unmasks Modi' S Real Face: Usman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday while hailing Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing a strong case for Kashmir cause said he has fulfilled his promise by raising Kashmir case vigorously.

The PM' s sincerity and efforts would definitely solve the decade-long dispute, he commented.

Talking to a private news channel he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has proved himself as true representative for the people of Kashmir.

He also held meetings with over 70 global leaders recently and briefed about prevailing tense situation in Kashmir.

He said the PM has shown mirror to the so called human rights champions, who remained fail to stand with the people of Kashmir.

Right-to-self determination is the legit right of Kashmiri people. It is diplomatic victory of Pakistan that United States has also appealed to India to lift curfew and ease life of the people.

The people of Kashmir have been facing the worst form of atrocities for last seven decades. Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech was a true representation of the people of Kashmir, he concluded.

