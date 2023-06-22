Open Menu

PM, UNSG Discuss Rehabilitation Of Pakistan's Flood Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 11:20 PM

PM, UNSG discuss rehabilitation of Pakistan's flood victims

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said he discussed with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres the current status of rehabilitation of Pakistan's flood victims and they agreed that the international community needed to deliver on its pledges for climate justice.

The PM, in a tweet, said: "In my meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Summit for New Global Financing Pact, we discussed the current status of rehabilitation of Pakistan's flood victims.

""I thanked the Secretary General for his consistent and powerful advocacy of climate change and his call for helping the developing countries to cope with the challenge. We agreed that the international community needs to deliver on its pledges for climate justice. Pakistanis will never forget how the Secretary General came forward to plead the case of flood victims at the global forums after devastating floods in Pakistan," he added.

