PM Unveils Incentives Package To Attract Investment In Export-oriented Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled an incentives package for promotion of industrial sector with focus on attracting investment from the local and expatriate business community and strengthening the country's export-oriented industrial and manufacturing base.

"Along with local businessmen, we are also inviting the Overseas Pakistani entrepreneurs to invest in the country's industrial sector. Besides the expatriates, the local businessmen in the joint venture, will also enjoy five-year tax holiday with no questions," he said while addressing a ceremony, which was attended by a large number of businessmen and representatives of the chambers of commerce and industry.

The prime minister said that the government was doing all for the promotion of export-oriented industries – vital for the country's socioeconomic development and progress – including the measures to strengthen Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and revive the sick industrial units.

He said that there was a need to attract the 9 million Overseas Pakistanis – a precious asset for the country - to invest in their homeland by incentivizing and giving them confidence about the protection of their hard-earned capital.

