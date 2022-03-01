UrduPoint.com

PM Unveils Major Relief Package For Masses

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2022 | 11:38 AM

PM unveils major relief package for masses

Prime Minister Imran Khan has slashed prices of petroleum products and electricity to provide massive relief to the people

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an historic announcement, has slashed prices of petroleum products and electricity to provide massive relief to the people.

In his address to the nation on Monday, he said prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by ten rupees per litre and electricity by five rupees per unit.

The Prime Minister also announced 30,000 rupees per month internship to all jobless graduates. He said 26,000 scholarships, costing 38 billion rupees will be given to students.

The Prime Minister said all IT companies and freelancers will be entitled to zero tax regime. He also announced to withdraw capital gain tax on IT startups.

Talking about government's Sehat Sahulat programme, Imran Khan said entire families of Punjab will get health cards by the end of the next month. He said the limit of Ehsas Cash Programme has been increased from 12,000 rupees to 14,000 rupees.

The Prime Minister said interest free loans will be provided under Kamyab Pakistan Programme. He said farmers will also be entitled to get loan under this programme. He said an amount of 407 billion rupees has been allocated for this purpose.

He said no question will be asked for industrial investment. He said we aimed at revival of sick units through tax benefits and there will be a five-year tax holiday on joint ventures to attract overseas investment.

Regarding amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, the Prime Minister said this law was introduced in 2016 and his government is only amending it to eliminate fake news, indecent content, especially the child pornography on social media.

He said around 94,000 cases are pending before the Federal Investigation Agency regarding harassment of women and indecency. He said only 38 of them have so far been decided, which shows the lacuna in law to deal with such acts. He said mafias are busy in blackmailing in the name of freedom of expression.

Imran Khan said credible journalists are a great asset for the country and they should be happy that PECA law will help end fake news.

Talking about his recent visits to China and Russia, the Prime Minister said these tours will have far reaching impact on country's economy.

He said we are going to import two million tons of wheat and gas from Russia, while we have better understanding on the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that will boost Pakistan's economy.

Imran Khan said he believes in an independent foreign policy in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

He urged the people to not vote for a party, whose leaders were involved in corruption and stashed their looted wealth abroad as such parties cannot pursue an independent foreign policy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Loan Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Import Punjab Russia China Vote Social Media Tours Federal Investigation Agency Women Gas 2016 All From Government Wheat Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

2 hours ago
 Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>