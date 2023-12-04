PM unveils Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and Desalination Plant in Gwadar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expresses the confidence that desalination plant will resolve water issue in Gwadar city to a great extent.

GWADAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar inaugurated Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital and a seawater desalination plant in Gwadar today.

Addressing the ceremony on the occasion, the Prime Minister expressed the confidence that desalination plant will resolve water issue in Gwadar city to a great extent.

He was also appreciative of Chinese support for the construction of Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital.

The Prime Minister said Gwadar International Airport is also about to reach operationalization phase.

He directed that northern zone should be connected with the national grid to address the issue of electricity in Gwadar.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar stated that improved connectivity under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has brought immense benefits.

He emphasized that the development direction of Gwadar and Balochistan has been set and will now move forward.

He said nobody can reverse it through force or using violence.

The Prime Minister assured to ensure protection of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that the Federal and provincial governments, armed forces and law enforcement agencies will not allow anybody to cause harm to the Chinese nationals.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was confident that Gwadar will emerge as a hub of industries and trade connectivity as a result of longstanding Pakistan-China friendship.

In his address on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said our aim is to ensure timely completion of CPEC related projects.

He said both the countries will take their relationship to new heights through collaborative efforts.

Addressing the ceremony, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said the development of Pakistan is linked with the development of Balochistan.

He said government is committed to the development of Gwadar city and improve the living standard of people.

He said Pak-China Friendship Hospital will provide better health facilities to people of Gwadar.