QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday unveiled the memorial statue of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at the Quaid's Residency.

Soon after his arrival on a short visit to the tourist city of Ziarat, the prime minister also took round of the Residency.

He also planted a memorial tree at the lawns of Residency and offered prayers on the occasion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Sardar Israr Ahmad Tareen, provincial ministers, members of the provincial assembly (MPAs), and senior officers were present on the occasion.