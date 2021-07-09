(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday and briefed him on the ongoing investigation into the case of a couple, that was assaulted by a group of gangsters.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed by the IG on the progress made on the incident of sexual harassment and detention of the couple in the capital's Sector E-11.

The IG informed the prime minister that he was personally overseeing the case to ensure effective criminal proceedings after the arrest of the accused.

All scientific resources were being used to gather evidence for the trial, the IG said.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the law and order situation in Islamabad.