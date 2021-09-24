UrduPoint.com

PM Updated On Naya Pakistan Low-cost Housing Scheme

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 05:01 PM

PM updated on Naya Pakistan low-cost housing scheme

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the progress of low-cost housing projects in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed him on the progress of low-cost housing projects in the country.

The prime minister expressing satisfaction over the project said provision of low-cost accommodation to people was among the top priorities of the government.

For the first time in Pakistan, he said, the government had initiated the mortgage financing.

Imran Khan said the low-income groups would now become able to own a house instead of spending his money on rent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Naya Pakistan Rent Progress Ali Haider Money Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

6 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

7 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

6 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

6 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.