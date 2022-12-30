PM updated on preparations for Climate Resilient Pakistan conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and briefed him about the preparations for the upcoming Climate Resilient Pakistan conference.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar were also present.

The International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan will be co-hosted by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations to be held in Geneva on January 9, 2023.

The prime minister and the Federal ministers discussed the matters pertaining to climate change. Bilawal Bhutto also apprised the prime minister about his visit to the United States.

The conference will bring together governments, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the government of Pakistan after the devastating floods of 2022.