Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and updated him over the ongoing cleanliness drive in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and updated him over the ongoing cleanliness drive in Karachi.

In a meeting held here at the PM Office, Zaidi also apprised the prime minister about the problems faced by the residents of Karachi due to poor drainage.

Following the meeting, Ali Zaidi took to twitter and wrote: "Just gave a detailed brief to the Prime Minster on the LetsCleanKHI initiative. He has directed me to be hands on till we accomplish this mammoth task.""Never look back and never give up! That's what we've learnt from Imran Khan," Zaidi said, who launched the initiative last week after rains exposed choked drainage system of the metropolitan owing to litter and garbage.