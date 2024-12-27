PM Urges Afghan Interim Govt To Eliminate Terrorist Sanctuaries On Its Soil
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2024 | 05:16 PM
PM Shehbaz expresses concern over continued activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan territory, which is responsible for killing of innocent civilians inside Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called upon Afghanistan’s interim government to develop a robust strategy to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil.
Chairing a Federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Friday, he expressed concern over the continued activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghan territory, which is responsible for the killing of innocent civilians inside Pakistan.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the policy of engaging in talks while allowing the TTP to operate against Pakistan cannot continue simultaneously.
He made it clear that Pakistan has conveyed its desire for amicable relations to the Afghan government, but also highlighted that the TTP must be stopped from committing acts of terrorism. This, he stated, is a firm red line.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are fully committed to combating terrorism.
He said that a few days ago, sixteen personnel from the Frontier Corps were martyred, and several terrorists were eliminated in operations in North Waziristan, during which an army major was also martyred.
Referring to the 17th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the Prime Minister praised her as a courageous leader with political sagacity and acumen.
He highlighted that Benazir Bhutto was the first female prime minister of the Islamic world and always believed in political coexistence.
Shehbaz Sharif said that her services and sacrifices for democracy and the country were exemplary and would be remembered forever.
Addressing the issue of the shortage of medicines in Parachinar, the Prime Minister said that the federal government had supplied one thousand kilograms of medicines to the area via helicopter. He also mentioned that patients from Parachinar had been airlifted and were receiving treatment in Islamabad.
The Prime Minister also briefed the meeting about his telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, during which he expressed condolences for the tragic plane crash that killed 38 people and injured 24 others.
About the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, Shehbaz Sharif said the arrangements for the international sports event had been made and expressed the hope that the people of Pakistan will witness high-quality cricket.
The Prime Minister told the cabinet members that under the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) agreement with the banks and the government, 70 billion rupees will be added to the national treasury within a year, and approximately 240 billion rupees over three years.
He said that in recent years, the banks had earned windfall profits owing to the high interest rate.
This matter would be presented to the cabinet for approval before receiving the final nod from the President of Pakistan.
