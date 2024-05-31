PM Urges Auto Industry To Start Local Manufacturing, Implement Deletion Policy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the automobile industry to start local manufacturing of vehicles and export a considerable ratio of their products to contribute to national development.
The prime minister, talking to a delegation of automobile and auto parts manufacturers, asked the industry to implement the Auto Sector Deletion Policy and become a part of the global value chain.
He told the delegation that the incumbent government was taking measures to boost the country's exports.
The delegation which consisted of Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Pakistan Ali Jamali, and the representative of the auto parts industry Amir Allahwala, apprised the prime minister of the issues facing the auto industry.
They appreciated the prime minister for the government's pro-business and investment policies.
Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Jam Kamal Khan, PM's Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, Chairman of the Federal board of Revenue and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
