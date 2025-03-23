PM urges dedicated efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous, welfare-oriented state

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the countrymen to make dedicated efforts in line with Quaid-e-Azam's principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to achieve the dream of making Pakistan a prosperous and a welfare state.

The prime minister, in his televised video message on Pakistan Day being observed today, thanked Allah Almighty and expressed his gratitude to the forefathers including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and others, whose foresightedness and wise leadership led to the creation of Pakistan as a separate homeland.

He said that the Pakistan Resolution, which was passed on March 23, 1940 stood as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the forefathers to the cause of independence.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's flag symbolized the steadfast resolve and struggle of our forefathers during the Pakistan Movement.

“Today, Pakistan stands as a free and sovereign nation, for which we are thankful to Allah Almighty,” he added.

He appreciated the contributions of Pakistan’s armed forces, industries, education sector, and sportsmen making their mark on the global stage and bringing fame to the country with the parliament, judiciary, and executive also fulfilling their constitutional duties.

He said that consequent to the untiring efforts, the government had achieved economic stability and the process of institutional reforms and structural changes was in progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also saluted the courage of Pakistan’s armed forces, police, Rangers, and law enforcement agencies for their continuous fight against terrorism.

“Let us pledge to follow the principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, as laid out by the Quaid-e-Azam, and work together to build a great, developed, and welfare-oriented Pakistan,” he remarked.