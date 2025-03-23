Open Menu

PM Urges Dedicated Efforts To Make Pakistan A Prosperous, Welfare-oriented State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PM urges dedicated efforts to make Pakistan a prosperous, welfare-oriented state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the countrymen to make dedicated efforts in line with Quaid-e-Azam's principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline to achieve the dream of making Pakistan a prosperous and a welfare state.

The prime minister, in his televised video message on Pakistan Day being observed today, thanked Allah Almighty and expressed his gratitude to the forefathers including Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and others, whose foresightedness and wise leadership led to the creation of Pakistan as a separate homeland.

He said that the Pakistan Resolution, which was passed on March 23, 1940 stood as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the forefathers to the cause of independence.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's flag symbolized the steadfast resolve and struggle of our forefathers during the Pakistan Movement.

“Today, Pakistan stands as a free and sovereign nation, for which we are thankful to Allah Almighty,” he added.

He appreciated the contributions of Pakistan’s armed forces, industries, education sector, and sportsmen making their mark on the global stage and bringing fame to the country with the parliament, judiciary, and executive also fulfilling their constitutional duties.

He said that consequent to the untiring efforts, the government had achieved economic stability and the process of institutional reforms and structural changes was in progress.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also saluted the courage of Pakistan’s armed forces, police, Rangers, and law enforcement agencies for their continuous fight against terrorism.

“Let us pledge to follow the principles of Unity, Faith, and Discipline, as laid out by the Quaid-e-Azam, and work together to build a great, developed, and welfare-oriented Pakistan,” he remarked.

Recent Stories

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

53 seconds ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

1 minute ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

2 hours ago
 4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

13 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

16 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan