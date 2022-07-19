UrduPoint.com

PM Urges ECP To Announce Verdict On PTI Foreign Funding Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 11:22 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announced its judgment on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's foreign funding case, saying that Imran Khan was given a "free pass" despite his criticism on state institutions.

"I urge the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce long-delayed judgment on PTI foreign funding case," he said in a tweet. The prime minister mentioned that the PTI chairman Imran Khan was given a "free pass" despite his criticism on the state institutions.

"For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated and shameless attacks on state institutions," he said.

He stressed that the impunity given to Imran Khan had "hurt the country". The Election Commission of Pakistan had reserved its judgment on June 21. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday had linked Imran Khan's criticism of the Election Commission of Pakistan with his "fear of being exposed" in the foreign funding case. Maryam's remarks came after Imran Khan demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja's resignation over his alleged favouring of the PML-N in polls, including the by-elections in Punjab on Sunday.

