PM Urges Federation, Provinces, Parties To Work Together For Country's Progress
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 10:54 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the federation, provinces and all the political parties should work together to create a better future for the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said the federation, provinces and all the political parties should work together to create a better future for the country.
He was speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted in honour of Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his party's leaders.
The delegation of Pakistan People's Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with the prime minister here and expressed complete confidence in his government.
He appreciated the leadership of People's Party for coming up to the public expectations in the four provinces and for playing an effective and vibrant role in improving living standards of the common man by cooperating with the government.
The participants of the meeting paid tribute to the prime minister and his team for their untiring efforts to introduce economic policies that brought recent economic stability.
They said that Pakistan People's Party would completely support the government for its every step for the country's progress, economic stability and for improving lives of the common man.
Pakistan People's Party members thanked the prime minister for consulting the allies in government affairs, for respecting their opinions and taking them into confidence.
The delegation of People's Party reiterated its determination to fully cooperate with the prime minister for the progress of the country's economy.
