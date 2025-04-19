PM urges global investors to tap into Pakistan’s expanding economic opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan offers a highly conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investment, with vast potential for economic growth and employment generation through the use of modern technology.

Speaking at the Health Engineering and Minerals Show at the Expo Center on Saturday, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to creating investment opportunities across various sectors, including mining, information technology, and artificial intelligence. “Pakistan is rich in talent, especially in IT and AI sectors. We are extending investment opportunities to friendly nations and inviting them to initiate joint ventures, particularly in the mining and minerals sector,” he said.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Chief Executive of TDAP Faiz Ahmed, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, business leaders, foreign delegates, and economic experts.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that over 60% of Pakistan’s population comprises youths, who are intelligent, capable, and equipping themselves with modern skills and professional training. “Our young generation is our asset, and with the right direction and innovation, they can drive Pakistan’s economic success,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out the government’s achievements in stabilizing the economy. “Inflation has dropped from 38% to single digits, and the policy interest rate has been reduced from 22.

5% to 12%. The stock market is performing strongly, and electricity prices have been reduced to lower industrial production costs and prices of essential goods,” he stated.

He also announced that Pakistan’s exports are increasing due to the government’s consistent efforts and progressive policies. “We have successfully reduced reliance on imported goods by increasing local production,” he noted.

Shehbaz Sharif lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, calling their contributions vital for economic development. He also congratulated the Ministry of Commerce and other relevant departments for organizing a successful event.

The exhibition featured a range of high-tech stalls showcasing agricultural machinery, precious stones, pharmaceuticals, and surgical instruments. Dignitaries and delegates from China, Africa, the middle East, Europe, the United States, Turkey, and other countries participated, with a total of 860 foreign delegates in attendance.

On this occasion, several bilateral agreements and memoranda of understanding were signed, marking new milestones in Pakistan’s trade and investment outreach. The Prime Minister concluded by inviting international investors to engage in Pakistan’s promising sectors without hesitation, assuring them of a secure and business-friendly environment.