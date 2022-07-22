UrduPoint.com

PM Urges 'human Rights' Defenders' About India's Suppression Voices Of Representatives Of Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India was part of a plan to deprive Kashmiris of their representative voices.

The prime minister in a tweet said; "From fabricated cases to sham trial,impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm rights defenders."

