ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India was part of a plan to deprive Kashmiris of their representative voices.

The prime minister in a tweet said; "From fabricated cases to sham trial,impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm rights defenders."