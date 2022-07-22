- Home
- Pakistan
- PM urges 'human rights' defenders' about India's suppression voices of representatives of Kashmiris
PM Urges 'human Rights' Defenders' About India's Suppression Voices Of Representatives Of Kashmiris
Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the continued persecution of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik by India was part of a plan to deprive Kashmiris of their representative voices.
The prime minister in a tweet said; "From fabricated cases to sham trial,impunity with which India is violating human rights of political workers should alarm rights defenders."