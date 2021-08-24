UrduPoint.com

PM Urges Int’l Community To Address Needs Of Afghan People

Prime Minister Khan in his telephonic call with Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo said that peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution of Afghan issue would contribute to the stabilization efforts.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and for regional stability.

He was talking to his Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo, who made a telephone call to him to discuss the evolving situation in Afghanistan and ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Prime Minister said peace and reconciliation and an inclusive political solution of Afghan issue would contribute to the stabilization efforts.

He said safety and security of Afghans and stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan are vitally important.

The Prime Minister stressed the need of engagement by international community in support of Afghan people to address their humanitarian needs and help in economic sustenance.

The Belgian Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for its evacuation endeavours.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact on the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan is ready to play its role in reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

In a brief chat with media persons at Aiwan-e-Sadr Islamabad, he said the peace in Afghanistan has created various opportunities of reconstruction and development in that country. The President said after Afghanistan, Pakistan is the biggest gainer of peace.

He said Pakistan like other nations of the world including China and the United States wants assurance that the Afghan territory is not used against any other country.

