PM Urges Int'l Community To Condemn Islamophobic Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called upon the international community to take notice of the recent incidents of Islamophobia that took place in Sweden and the Netherlands.

"The people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world are deeply hurt by the recent incidents of Islamophobia in Sweden and the Netherlands," he said in a tweet.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the international community must condemn these incidents and stressed taking steps to check such "abhorrent behaviour".

He also emphasized standing united against Islamophobia.

Earlier, the Foreign Office in a statement had said that "these mindless provocative Islamophobic incidents served no purpose other than hurting the sensitivities of over 1.5 billion Muslims living all over the world".

"Such actions are not covered under legitimate expressions of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carry responsibilities under international human rights law, such as the obligation not to carry out hate speech and incite people to violence," the FO said.

