PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice    

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says unless we come out with a fair, comfortable and judicious formula of distribution of financial resources, the world will never be in peace.

PARIS: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 22nd, 2023) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged the world countries to come forward in generous terms to formulate and provide an opportunity, a system and mechanism to satisfy most vulnerable at minimum and create harmony in terms of economic justice and fairness to save the world from trouble.

He was addressing the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris, France tonight.

The Prime Minister said that unless we come out with a fair, comfortable and judicious formula of distribution of financial resources, the world will never be in peace.