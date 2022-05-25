PM urges KP CM to pay attention to law and order situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to pay attention to the law and order situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to pay attention to the law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the death of KP Police Sub-Inspector Sehar Gul and said the rising attacks on police personnel in the province were worrisome.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies to the family and children of the martyred police officer and emphasized giving assistance package to the heirs, including for the education of children.

PM Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam to ensure financial support for the martyred police personnel.

He also prayed for the departed soul of the martyred police officer and for the patience of his family to bear the loss.