UrduPoint.com

PM Urges KP CM To Pay Attention To Law And Order Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 01:41 PM

PM urges KP CM to pay attention to law and order situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to pay attention to the law and order situation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to pay attention to the law and order situation in the province.

The prime minister expressed sorrow over the death of KP Police Sub-Inspector Sehar Gul and said the rising attacks on police personnel in the province were worrisome.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies to the family and children of the martyred police officer and emphasized giving assistance package to the heirs, including for the education of children.

PM Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Adviser Engineer Amir Muqam to ensure financial support for the martyred police personnel.

He also prayed for the departed soul of the martyred police officer and for the patience of his family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Law And Order Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Amir Muqam Family

Recent Stories

West lacking 'unity' over Ukraine war, Zelensky sa ..

West lacking 'unity' over Ukraine war, Zelensky says at Davos

34 seconds ago
 Heavy rains cause landslides and flooding in Vietn ..

Heavy rains cause landslides and flooding in Vietnam, killing four

36 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of senior ..

Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of senior journalist

13 minutes ago
 CM denounces killing of police inspector

CM denounces killing of police inspector

13 minutes ago
 Moscow says sanctions need to be lifted to avoid f ..

Moscow says sanctions need to be lifted to avoid food crisis

13 minutes ago
 Copa Libertadores results

Copa Libertadores results

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.