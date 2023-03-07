UrduPoint.com

PM Urges Nation To Pray For Country's Progress, Prosperity On Shab-e-Barat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 09:39 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the nation to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country on Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness which falls on the 15th of the Holy month of Shaban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the nation to pray for the progress and prosperity of the country on Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness which falls on the 15th of the Holy month of Shaban.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister felicitated the Muslim Ummah and prayed for the alleviation of the difficulties of flood-affected people of Pakistan and earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria, besides an end to the sufferings of the Muslim brethren and sisters of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

