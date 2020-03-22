UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Urges Nation To Show Self Discipline, Guard Against Panic

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:30 PM

PM urges nation to show self discipline, guard against panic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday appealed to the nation to impose self discipline and should not indulge in panic buying, as with collective efforts, they would overcome the threats of Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

In his second televised address to the nation after the country reported above 600 Coronavirus cases, the prime minister said that they were not going for complete lockdown as the situation in Pakistan was different from the rest of the world. It would create economic woes as 25 per cent chunk of its population was living below the poverty line.

"The issue of panic is more dangerous than Coronavirus. If all go on panic buying, it will result in irreparable damage to society," he stressed.

Noting a difference between the situation in Pakistan and those of US, UK, Italy and France after the COVID 19 pandemic, he said the complete lockdown would mean imposition of curfew across the country with the law enforcement agencies and armed forces on the streets to enforce it.

In case of such scenario what would become of the labourers, daily wagers, rickshaw and taxi drivers, he said adding they would have no resources to look after their families, similarly, the government did not have the resources to cater to their needs.

The prime minister said China did it because it was the second richest country in the world with adequate system and huge resources.

Reminding the nation to adopt precautionary measures, he said "They should go for self quarantine. If you have symptoms like flu and cough, stay inside your homes instead visiting hospitals." The prime minister observed that about 90 per cent affected persons from the disease had mild symptoms and they recovered quickly. The disease posed serious threats to the old and senile population or those who had respiratory complications.

"The pandemic could spread quickly, if the nation did not take precautionary measures," he warned.

The prime minister said that social distancing should be given preferences instead holding marriages or other social gatherings insides homes as it would be an injustice with the old population of the country who were the most vulnerable segment of society.

"My advice is to impose discipline upon yourself, take care of yourself and avoid going outside," he stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Imran Khan Prime Minister World China France Italy Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

32 minutes ago

DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ens ..

32 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan launches new Centurium Prize Chal ..

48 minutes ago

Emirate of Sharjah lists US$200 million Sukuk on N ..

1 hour ago

Discounted sanitisation services to homes, busines ..

3 hours ago

Three new recoveries from COVID-19 in Kuwait

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.