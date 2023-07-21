PM urges OIC to put end to 'abominable practice' of desecration of holy books

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the civilized world to come forward and take steps to put an end to the abominable practice of desecration of the holy books

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called upon the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the civilized world to come forward and take steps to put an end to the abominable practice of desecration of the holy books.

"The attitudes that incite religious hatred, promote violence and encourage terrorism and militancy, need to be checked," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said no civilized society would allow the desecration of holy personages, symbols and divine books in the name of freedom of expression.

"The grant of permission to desecrate the Holy Quran, Torah & Bible is part of a sinister, vile and despicable agenda whose sole aim could be to threaten world peace," he said.

The prime minister said: "We should not let a handful of Satanic characters undermine our shared values of peace, and tolerance, pluralism."