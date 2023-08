PM urges Pak-US businessmen to benefit from investment opportunities; highlights SIFC as one-window facility

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a one-window facility for investors, urged the Pakistani-American businessmen to benefit from the numerous investment opportunities available in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, highlighting the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a one-window facility for investors, urged the Pakistani-American businessmen to benefit from the numerous investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

The prime minister said this as a group of prominent Pakistani-American businessmen and entrepreneurs, who are currently visiting Pakistan, called on him.

He lauded the contributions being made by the successful and vibrant Pakistani-American community.

He said they were contributing to the socio-economic development of their motherland as well as their adopted country but also serving as a bridge of friendship between Pakistan and the United States.

Highlighting Pakistan's geo-economic potential, its strategic location, vast mineral wealth, and population dividend, Prime Minister Shehbaz briefed the delegation about Pakistan's economic recovery plan under the newly constituted SIFC through a whole-of-the-government approach.

He said under the SIFC framework, the government was working on a comprehensive plan to attract investment in the five select fields of agriculture, information technology, mine and minerals, energy, and defence production.

He said the purpose of establishing the SIFC was to provide a one-window facility to the potential investors.

The prime minister also stressed the need for exploring new avenues for enhancing economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and the United States to further diversify and broaden the bilateral relationship.

He underscored the need for enhancing people-to people ties between the two countries.

The prime minister underlined that overseas Pakistanis were great ambassadors of Pakistan and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan's missions abroad to expand engagement with the Pakistani diaspora.

The members of the visiting group thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome.

They briefed the prime minister on the various projects and initiatives being undertaken by them for strengthening trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and the United States.

"love for Pakistan unites us all," said the members of the delegation and expressed their keen desire to further promote and enhance their investment portfolio in Pakistan.