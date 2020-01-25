PM urges Pakistanis to come out on Feb 5 in support of Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, to come out on February 5 in support of the eight million Kashmiris.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged Pakistanis, both at home and abroad, to come out on February 5 in support of the eight million Kashmiris.In a tweet message, he said Kashmiris have been besieged by nine hundred thousand soldiers of India's fascist Modi regime for almost six months.

He tweeted, " I want Pakistanis at home and abroad to come out on 5th Feb in support of the 8 million Kashmiris who have been besieged by 900k Indian soldiers for almost 6 months by the fascist racist Modi regime.