UrduPoint.com

PM Urges People To Actively Take Part In Monsoon Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 01:00 PM

PM urges people to actively take part in monsoon plantation drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to actively take part in the monsoon plantation drive to revert the negative impacts of climate change.

Talking to media after planting a sapling under monsoon plantation drive, the prime minister said that climate change had wreaked havoc across the globe.

He said Pakistan was also bracing the effects of climate change and global warming in shape of heavy rainfalls and flash floods that caused huge losses.

He said due to the negative impacts of climate changes, glaciers were being melted and rivers were going dry.The prime minister stressed upon taking of massive steps and creation of awareness campaigns to save the future of the country's generations.

"I would like to urge people to take part in the drive, increase forest cover and turn Pakistan green," he added.

He also appreciated efforts of Minister for Climate Change senator Sherry Rehman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sherry Rehman Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

13 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

13 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.