PM urges people to fully participate in bye elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday urged the people to fully participate in the voting for bye elections in eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly Constituencies.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the prime minister said, "This is a constitutional and legal process and only people have the right to decide whom they want to elect.

""Voters should decide thoughtfully because your and country's progress and prosperity depends on it."