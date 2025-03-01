Open Menu

PM Urges People To Help Poor, Needy During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the people to remember the poor and needy during the month of Ramadan Ul Mubarak and help them according to their capacity.

In a message to the nation at the start of Ramadan Ul Mubarak 1446 Hijri, he said, "It is the grace of Allah that once again we are blessed with Ramadan Ul Mubarak."

He said, "This month is of blessing, graciousness, and mercy and during it Allah Almighty brings us closer to Him."

"The real message of Ramadan is patience, gratitude, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. This month makes us realize the pain and sorrow of others," he added.

The prime minister said, "Today we thank Allah for His blessings. We should remember the poor and needy around us and help them according to our capacity. We should also remember our millions of Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing oppression and cruelty.

We have to stay united to raise our voice against the tyranny they are facing."

He said, "This is the time that we should strengthen the unity of Muslim Ummah and promote cooperation and brotherhood."

He said, "We pray that with the blessing of this month may Allah Almighty give stability to Pakistan and give us the strength to serve people and enable Pakistan to get its due place in the comity of nations."

He appealed to the nation to worship as much as possible, help the poor and needy, and keep in its prayers the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Muslim Ummah."

"May Allah Almighty shower the blessings of Ramadan on us and bind us in the bond of love and brotherhood," he concluded.

