PM Urges People To Maximum Stay Home, Help Government Ease Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

PM urges people to maximum stay home, help government ease lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged upon people to stay maximum at home leading the government lead to ease the gradual lockdown.

"The more people show self-discipline, the easier it will be for us to manage the COVID-19 plus ease the lockdown gradually," the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

Imran Khan said, "My message for people is to stay home as much as possible during this pandemic."He also shared a video clip where doctors and consultants of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital advised the public to stay home to contain the spread of COVID-19.

