UrduPoint.com

PM Urges People To Reject Politics Of Divide, Disharmony With Power Of Their Votes

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 10:50 AM

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, disharmony with power of their votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to reject the politics of divide, discord and bad blood with the power of their votes.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, the prime minister in veiled reference to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that his ego, way of politics and inability had played havoc with the beautiful fabric of the society.

"Use your vote for the national progress and for the bright future of your children. I have the full confidence in your election power," he added.

The prime minister took to popular social media platform as the residents of Punjab province were set to vote in the by-election on twenty different Constituencies of the province on Sunday.In a related tweet, the prime minister asked the voters to think about the corruption of Imran Khan Niazi government's black tenure, economic upheaval, patronage and facilitation of mafias, and the destruction in the name of change while casting their votes.

"Pakistan was distracted from its destination during the PTI's tenure, you should express it with your votes," he urged the voters.

The prime minister, in another tweet in urdu language, said that during the last four years, Punjab province witnessed bad governance. The residents were deprived of the free medicines and the students were denied scholarships. Open bargaining was made on the government postings and transfers, he regretted, adding, civic facilities were in worst shape and lawlessness was at its peak in the province.

The prime minister said treatment meted out to Punjab province was no less than disrespecting of the people of province.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Vote Social Media Twitter Progress Sunday From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

9 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

9 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.