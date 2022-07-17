PM urges people to reject politics of divide, disharmony with power of their votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the people to reject the politics of divide, discord and bad blood with the power of their votes.

In a series of tweets on his twitter handle, the prime minister in veiled reference to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that his ego, way of politics and inability had played havoc with the beautiful fabric of the society.

"Use your vote for the national progress and for the bright future of your children. I have the full confidence in your election power," he added.

The prime minister took to popular social media platform as the residents of Punjab province were set to vote in the by-election on twenty different Constituencies of the province on Sunday.In a related tweet, the prime minister asked the voters to think about the corruption of Imran Khan Niazi government's black tenure, economic upheaval, patronage and facilitation of mafias, and the destruction in the name of change while casting their votes.

"Pakistan was distracted from its destination during the PTI's tenure, you should express it with your votes," he urged the voters.

The prime minister, in another tweet in urdu language, said that during the last four years, Punjab province witnessed bad governance. The residents were deprived of the free medicines and the students were denied scholarships. Open bargaining was made on the government postings and transfers, he regretted, adding, civic facilities were in worst shape and lawlessness was at its peak in the province.

The prime minister said treatment meted out to Punjab province was no less than disrespecting of the people of province.