PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

(@fidahassanain)

The PM has regretted that people are currently not observing caution, warning that they will have to impose lockdowns in the cities if the people do not comply with the health guidelines.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appealed the people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures to contain the curve of Covid-19.

In a televised address after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad today, he regretted that the people are currently not observing caution.

He warned if the people did not comply with the health guidelines, we will have to impose lockdowns in the cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan urged the general public to strictly follow SOPs to stay safe from the coronavirus. He said pressure on the health system is increasing as the third wave is spreading very fast than that of the previous waves.

He said the intensity of the pandemic is increasing in the society therefor; we need to be more cautious.