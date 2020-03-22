UrduPoint.com
PM Urges President Trump To Lift Sanctions On Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 05:50 PM

PM urges President Trump to lift sanctions on Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the United States President Donald Trump to lift sanctions on Iran on humanitarian grounds, as the country was worst hit by the recent wave of deadly Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

On his twitter account, the prime minister posted, "I want to appeal to President Trump on humanitarian grounds to lift the sanctions against Iran till the COVID19 pandemic is over." He further said the people of Iran were facing untold sufferings as sanctions were crippling Iran's efforts to fight COVID19.

"Humanity must unite to fight this pandemic," he added.

Iran is among the worst affected Coronavirus countries in the world with over 1,000 reported human casualties. The country had already been facing crippling US sanctions after President Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

