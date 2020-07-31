UrduPoint.com
PM Urges Public To Follow SOPs On Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that sacrifice of needless visits to loved-ones will ensure safe and blessed Eid for everyone.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said Eid-ul-Azha is all about sacrifice and through our adherence to SOPs, we can be savior of humanity.

He urged the people to go outside on Eid when it is necessary and needed.

