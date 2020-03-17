PM urges rich countries to  waive off loans of poor countries due to Coroanvirus

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that rich countries should wave off the loans of poor countries in order to fight against coronavirus.

The PM predicted that this deadly virus would destroyed the world economy.

“In case, we get swamped by this virus, our health facilities will not be able to cope with it and it’s not just Pakistan. I would imagine the same in the Sub-Continent and African countries,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed these views while giving an interview to a foreign news agency.

He said: “We don’t have much capability and resources. My worry is poverty and hunger because the effects of the economic slowdown,”

He also urged to lift sanctions in Iran as they are in terrible state due to coronavirus and the sanctions have already impoverished Iran.

According to Radio Pakistan, the PM also underlined government's priority to save economy from the negative impacts of the coronavirus and ensuring uninterrupted flow of economic activities in the country.

Chairing a high level meeting to cater to the possible effects of coronavirus on economy in Islamabad today, he said protecting employment of the general public is also top priority of the government.

He directed the concerned authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to provide relief to the common man in view of any possible situation and ensure availability of the essential commodities.

The Prime Minister stressed that the complaint of hoarding and illegal profiteering will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said strict action would be taken in this regard.