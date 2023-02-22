UrduPoint.com

PM Urges Ruling Class To Ensure Austerity & Simplicity By Practical Example

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PM urges ruling class to ensure austerity & simplicity by practical example

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the ruling class, including federal ministers, advisors and bureaucrats, to practice austerity with a view to manifest the government's sincere efforts to address the pervading challenges.

"As the whole nation goes through an ordeal of imported inflation, IMF conditionalities, and the negligence of the previous government, we have to show to the people (by a precedent), which is need of the hour. That is austerity, simplicity and passion to sacrifice," he told the cabinet members while chairing the meeting of the Federal Cabinet.

The prime minister, in his televised remarks at the cabinet meeting with austerity measures on agenda, said since the creation of Pakistan 75 years ago, it were the poor who always suffered, starting from the wars of 1965 or 1971, 1953 and 2005 earthquakes, or the floods of 2010 and 2022.

He said the poor people faced inflation and had to suffer the hardships of feeding their family members.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the elite class also contributed to supporting the poor during the tough times but everyone did not fulfill their responsibility.

He told the cabinet members that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was also reaching finality with a couple of items remaining.

"Today, we have to learn a lesson from the past and move ahead. The nation looks at the coalition government which stands united and is taking decisions to put the country on the track of economic development. This is not an easy task as it is going through difficult challenges," he remarked.

The prime minister called for "leading by example", urging the ministers, advisors, special assistants, bureaucrats and government officials to practice austerity first and then expect the same from the elite and resourceful class.

He appealed to the cabinet members to "stand up and accept the challenge" to let the world know that the Pakistani nation was very strong and that the government would take all possible economic remedial measures without any confusion.

"This message must be conveyed today before we get back to our offices and homes. The whole world should know that the government is setting an example. The government has tried with sincerity to address the challenge," the prime minister commented.

He said though the government's austerity initiative would not reduce the burden of inflation on the poor, it would lessen their anguish and give them a feeling that the government, politicians, and bureaucracy were with them from the core of their hearts.

